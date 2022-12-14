This store sells Christmas decor 365 days a year!

'Tis the season all year long at Christmas Rocks, the perfect place to find holiday decor no matter what month!

HOUSTON, Texas -- Christmas may only come once a year, but this unique store in Houston's Upper Kirby neighborhood is making spirits bright no matter what season!

Christmas Rocks is the ultimate place for all your holiday decorating needs - and you can find everything from ornaments to Santas, nutcrackers and nativities - 365 days a year.

Attorneys Dalia Browning Stokes and Bobby G. Bayless first opened the store in the first floor of their law office back in 2005.

"We were kind of under-using that space. We could do something else. What could we do," said Stokes. "And we thought, a little Christmas shop! Then we found out there's no such thing as a 'little' Christmas shop."

No matter what Christmas theme you're looking for, Christmas Rocks probably has it. The store's shelves are filled with decor and gifts from all over the world, including hand-painted ornaments and Steinbach nutcrackers from Germany, Russian Santas, Peruvian nativities and more. One of the most unique collections sold at Christmas Rocks are exquisite, nature-themed diorama eggs.

"These eggs, they're made by Brooke Patterson, who's in California. We found her early on," said Bayless. "These are goose eggs, these are duck eggs, the small ones are quail eggs, and they're real eggs. Some of them are lighted. People collect them. We're the only ones in Houston that carry this."

To learn about more of the collections at Christmas Rocks, visit christmasrocks.us.