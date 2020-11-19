Community & Events

Raleigh Christmas tree farm sees demand surge as people get 'cabin fever' from COVID-19

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- When it comes to Christmas decorations, anything goes during the pandemic, right?

Back Achers Farm is getting ready for a huge rush of families looking for the perfect Christmas tree.

Brad Barick's family has owned the farm since the '50s but this year will likely be much different than years past. He's seen a huge amount of requests weeks before Thanksgiving.

"People have cabin fever. And they want to get out. They want to have a nice Christmas. There's not going to be as much travel as there has been in the past," said Barick, owner.

The farm officially opens for business on Saturday. That's why they're spending Thursday and Friday drilling, placing and shaking

"Right now we're in heavy-duty preparation to get everything ready," Barick said.

This year, they'll ask customers to respect social distancing guidelines and they'll have refreshments for the kids-all individually wrapped. But Barick says he's hoping the pandemic won't halt your traditions.

"I think this is one of the safest places people can come. We'll respect social distancing. The air is clean, the trees do not carry COVID," he joked.

Back Achers Farm opens bright and early at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
