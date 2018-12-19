Christmas tree investigated as possible source of Durham townhome fire

EMBED </>More Videos

A Christmas tree may be partly to blame for a fire that sent one person to the hospital and displaced two families.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Christmas tree may be partly to blame for a fire that sent one person to the hospital and displaced two families.

Durham Fire Department said the fire started before 1:30 Wednesday morning at a townhouse on Front Street.

People living inside the townhouse told firefighters the Christmas tree was on fire. Investigators are now trying to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out in 15 minutes, but it had already caused heavy damage to two homes.

One person inside the home that caught fire was taken to Duke Regional Hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire displaced the family living in the home that caught fire as well as the family living in a home next door.

Durham Fire Department said it's important to follow the following fire safety tips during the holidays:

According to the National Fire Protection Association, U.S. fire departments responded to an average 170 home fires per year between 2012 and 2016 that started with Christmas trees. These type of fires cause an average of 4 deaths, 15 injuries, and $12 million in property damage annually.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building firechristmas treedurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Women are sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
Criminals can hijack your cellphone with illegal 'porting' technique
Krispy Kreme brings back gingerbread glazed doughnut
Raleigh man hired as 'private investigator' in murder-for-hire plot arrested
State Senate overrides Cooper's veto of Voter ID bill
Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck in Harnett County
In Wake Co., flag-pinning a special moment for Navy veteran in hospice care
Man who shot, killed pregnant woman now charged with killing unborn child
Show More
Fayetteville police ID victim of fatal shooting at apartment complex
Hurricanes, Wolfpack spread holiday cheer to children in need
Frustration, confusion for 9th District voters at Bladen County town hall
Don't let your belongings get lost in the holiday rush
Morgan Street Food Hall among contenders for best new food hall in the nation
More News