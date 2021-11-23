Christmas tree farmers 'slammed' with business ahead of Thanksgiving

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The State Farmer's Market has been busy with folks coming by for a freshly cut Fraser Fir or Spruce that'll soon be donning ornaments, lights and perhaps a star. Shoppers are getting in early and trying to get ahold of the best stuff before the Black Friday rush.
"I'm very excited to get everything done early," said Benson resident Suzanne Johnson.
Aaron Cole from Doby and Pam Cole's Tree Farm said he's already sold more than 200 trees.
"(Business is) kind of running along with last year, which was one of our best years yet. So our projections (are) we're going to sell a lot again this year," said Cole.
There could be some problems for the holiday ahead.
Newsday reports tree buyers should expect to pay between 10 and 30% more for both live and artificial trees, and there has also been a smaller selection.
Peak Farms is selling for the first time at the State Farmer's Market and is coming off a big win.
The Jefferson-based farm grew the official White House Christmas Tree.
Staff is preparing to spark joy inside less formal homes and saying they're ready to haggle with people looking for a good deal.
"We're so excited to be at the State Farmer's Market this year, that we've got very, very competitive prices and lot of inventory," said Peak Farms employee Sharon Hennis.
