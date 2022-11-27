You may have to pay more for a live Christmas tree this year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Many consumer goods have been affected by record inflation, and Christmas trees are also on the list.

If you shop for a live tree each year, you may notice prices have gone up.

Goss Tree Farms owner Luke Goss said he did have to raise prices as businesses, too, are dealing with inflation.

"It has (increased) mainly because of increased fertilizer cost, increased fuel, increased everything, so we've had to go up a little bit just to compensate for that," said Goss.

It takes a lot of work to bring these trees from West Jefferson in Ashe County to Raleigh's Farmer's Market, as Fraser firs are limited to the North Carolina mountains.

Although they are a little more expensive this year, when you look at the value of these trees, experts say it's a pretty stable price adjusted for inflation, which to them, demonstrates that growers are capable of meeting the demand.