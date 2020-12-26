Where to recycle your Christmas trees in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It might not be time just yet, but starting Saturday in Wake County, you can get rid of your Christmas tree by recycling it.Wake County will turn trees into mulch for county parks and trails."Happy Trails turns your old Christmas tree into a gift that keeps on giving for our parks. Our trails start each new year with a fresh coat of mulch thanks to this program, which is a real win-win for residents and our parks," said Chris Snow, director of Wake County Parks, Recreation and Open Space. "Last year, we recycled a record 6,645 trees, which created more than 114 tons of mulch for our trails."All you have to do is drop your tree off at a designated waste and recycling center or a county park.The drop-off process is contactless to avoid the spread of COVID-19.You can donate your tree for recycling through January 24.