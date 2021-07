Christopher Small

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man has been charged with murder after shooting and killing a man Friday night.The shooting happened at a home in the 2900 block of Jones Franklin Road. Inside the home, deputies found Logan Carl Jones dead from a gunshot wound.Witnesses told deputies Logan and Christopher Small were arguing before the shooting. Afterward, Small fled the scene before eventually turning himself in.The Wake County Sheriff's Office said Small was charged with one count of murder and is in the Wake County Detention Center.