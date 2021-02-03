Several gas stations robbed in crime spree across Wake County, 2 in custody: Police

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were taken into custody for their involvement in a series of armed robberies at area gas stations on Wednesday morning.ABC11 has learned several Circle K gas stations were robbed, including stores in Fuquay-Varina, Angier, Apex and Holly Springs as well as a Han-Dee Hugo's in Cary.The men were arrested near a church on Ranch Road in Johnston County. ABC11 cameras captured two men being put in handcuffs on the side of the road by deputies. Their names have not yet been released.ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.