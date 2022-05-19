localish

Students are the stars of the show at this kid-run circus

By Todd Haas
Kids are the stars of the show at this student-run circus

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. -- Will Starr has been organizing and hosting a school circus at Plymouth Meeting Friends School for the past 18 years.

He was inspired to do it based on a math book that he wrote that had a circus theme.


The kids put on this play every year and it always has a different story and theme.

Students will practice for over a year at the various stunts in order to prepare for the show.


The elementary-aged kids say they enjoy it so much that they often use their recess time to practice their unicycle skills.
Show More
