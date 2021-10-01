Relative on the run after being accused of killing 68-year-old woman in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 31-year-old woman is on the run after police say she killed one of her relatives.Clayton Police Department found Inita Gaither, 68, dead inside her home on Crawford Parkway during a welfare check around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. While investigating, officers identified Camille Nechelle Singleton as a suspect in the homicide.Singleton now has active warrants out for her arrest. Police said she left the area, possibly with her 2-year-old daughter.Singleton is considered armed and dangerous. Her last known vehicle was a white U-Haul pickup truck.Anyone with information about Singleton is asked to call Clayton Police Department (919-553-4611) or 911.