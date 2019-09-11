Man takes person's iPhone at gunpoint in Clayton: Police

CLAYTON, N.C. - (WTVD) -- Clayton Police are looking for a man they believe robbed someone at gunpoint Monday afternoon.A home surveillance system recorded footage of the man running down the sidewalk. Video shows the man running along McKinnon Drive in the Grovewood neighborhood. Police say the man robbed someone at gunpoint Monday afternoon, taking their iPhone.Police say the man has tattoos on both arms and his neck. Anyone with information about the incident should call Clayton Police at (919) 553-4611.