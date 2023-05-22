'Click It or Ticket' campaign begins Monday ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

Law enforcement will ramp up its campaign aimed at keeping drivers safe this holiday weekend.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The periodic "Click It or Ticket" campaign is back in action this week leading up to Memorial Day.

The campaign is a push to get more people to wear their seatbelt and drive safely. It happens multiple times a year -- usually during holiday weekends.

"We want everyone to enjoy Memorial Day safely and responsibly by always wearing a seat belt when they're traveling," said state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. "Sadly, the Memorial Day holiday is one of our deadliest times of year on the roads and many of those deaths could be prevented if people would just buckle up - every seat, every time."

North Carolina Department of Transportation said that 40 percent of people killed in crashes over the last six years were not buckled up.

From May 22 through June 4, law enforcement will be urging all drivers to wear their seatbelts. Anyone caught not wearing a seatbelt could be fined $180 or more.

"It doesn't matter if you're driving or riding as a passenger in the front or back seat, or if you have a young person in a child safety seat, everyone should be buckled up," said North Carolina State Highway Patrol Commander Col. Freddy Johnson

AAA predicts this Memorial Day Weekend will be the third busiest since 2000. Approximately 37 million Americans will drive to their destinations, a six percent increase from last year.