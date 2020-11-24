The Clorox Company to bring 158 high-paying jobs to Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that The Clorox Company will create 158 new jobs in Durham County.The company will invest $7.5 million to relocate the headquarters for its Better Health Vitamins, Minerals and Supplement business and expand its operations in Durham."Global brands like Clorox see North Carolina's steady leadership and workforce growth as reasons to operate and thrive here, even during a crisis," Cooper said. "The Clorox Company's continued investment and partnership here is good news for our entire state's continued economic recovery."The new jobs will include IT, management, marketing, sales, finance, and research and development personnel.The average annual salary for all new positions is $123,310, creating an annual payroll impact of more than $19.4 million per year. Durham County's overall average annual wage is $71,756.The company's Better Health VMS division focuses on vitamins, minerals, and supplements with brands that include RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality Calm, and NeoCell.Clorox will establish a new research and development facility and expand corporate operations for Better Health and Burt's Bees, which currently employs more than 500 people between its headquarters in Durham and a manufacturing facility in Morrisville.The Clorox Company's expansion will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state's Economic Investment Committee earlier today. Over the course of the 12-year term of the grant, the project is estimated to grow the state's economy by more than $462 million.