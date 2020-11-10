Shopping

As COVID-19 cases spike across the country, grocery stores again limit sale of toilet paper, paper towels

As COVID-19 cases surge again across the country, shoppers are stocking up and stores are putting limits on certain items.

Experts say shoppers fear another round of shortages in stores in the coming months.

"We absolutely are starting to see shortages again," Mike Brackett, founder & CEO of Centricity Insights, a company focused on cloud-based customer analytic platforms, told Good Morning America.

Grocery story chain Kroger announced on Monday it's bringing back product limits to help prevent those shortages. The company is limiting purchases of toilet paper, paper towels, disinfecting wipes and hand soap to two per customer.

Butterball exec assures customers: 'We're going to have turkey this Thanksgiving'
EMBED More News Videos

We're just weeks away from Thanksgiving and if you've visited the grocery store lately, you might've noticed the turkey tubs were empty. No need to get in a 'fowl' mood.



Grocer H-E-B is also putting limits on paper products and disinfectant wipes in some of its stores.

"We think that there's going to be a lot of limits, that retail level that will hopefully help mitigate that, too, earlier to allow the lack of stockpiling that we saw before," said Brackett.

While experts say it's unclear yet if if they'll see shortages, they have seen an early surge in holiday mainstays -- especially those that are non-perishable, like boxed stuffing and canned goods.

Clorox says disinfectant wipes shortage may last until 2021

Another category still seeing a boom: spices.

"The spice category is absolutely gone through the roof," Brackett said. "So we believe that during this pandemic, there's been a totally different buying pattern and really generation that started to cook a lot more than they used to due to necessity."

But don't panic. It's imperative to plan and be prepared. Experts said to focus on the nonperishables and frozen items that will last you through the holidays and those staples -- toilet paper, paper towels, etc. -- will be more available this time around because of how retailers are preparing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingtoiletcoronaviruspandemicshoppinggrocery storecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Gov. Cooper to speak at 3 p.m. today
Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in NC: Check if you're owed money
Duke doctor on rising hospitalizations in NC: 'It wears you down'
1st Black woman named student brigade leader
Fayetteville teacher dies days after positive COVID-19 test
ELECTION UPDATE: The latest on ballot counting in NC
CDC issues updated Thanksgiving guidelines
Show More
NC's first Black lieutenant governor-elect hopes to inspire others
WEATHER: Rain is headed our way
Romaine lettuce recalled in NC and 19 other states
New social media platform with no fact-checking on the rise
Theta becomes record-breaking 29th storm in 2020 Atlantic season
More TOP STORIES News