Suspects arrested in connection with double homicide at Fayetteville motel

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County Sheriff's arrested and charged two suspects in connection with a murder at a motel Saturday.

Deputies responded to a call about a death at the Cloverleaf Motel on Dobbin Holmes Road in Fayetteville. Upon arrival deputies found Mia Nichole Street, 26, and Rodney Charles Folger, 34, unresponsive. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested and charged Ember Nicole Davis, 33, and Preston Thomas Conley, 19, with two counts of first-degree murder.

Davis and Conley are set to appear in court on Monday.



If you have information regarding this investigation, please call the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Homicide Detective Lieutenant A. BEAN at (910) 677-5496 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers' information may also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
