3 men arrested, charged after police stop cock fighting event in Nash County

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nash County Deputies arrested and charged three men Saturday in connection with a cock fighting event.

According to the Nash County Sheriff's office, deputies received an anonymous tip about a possible cock fighting event on Old Nash Road. When deputies arrived they found a small grassy field behind the residence with between 20-30 vehicles parked along the edge.

Deputies said Bobby Eatmon was stationed at a gate crossing on the property and was accepting money from vehicles as they entered the gate. Several other people were also seen running in to various locations off the property with chickens in their arms when they saw deputies approaching.

Officials said several small cages were seen across the property next to vehicles, some with chickens and roosters still in them. Based on an investigation by deputies, it was determined that the event was related to cock fighting and a $40 dollar entry fee was charged to each vehicle.

Deputies said the actual fight had not taken place at time they arrived.

Bobby Eatmon of Simms, Richard Perry of Middlesex, and Dustin Collie of Spring Hope were charged with Cock Fighting, which is a Class I felony and were booked into the Nash County Detention Facility under a $5,000 secured bond. They have all posted bond and have been released at this time.