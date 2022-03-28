'Brings us into mainstream': Raleigh deaf interpreter inspired by 'CODA' Oscar win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a historic win at the Oscars for "CODA," which was named best picture.The film highlights deaf culture and actors, centering around the challenges that the only hearing member of a deaf family faces. Actor Troy Katsur emotionally accepted the Oscar."I just wanted to say this is dedicated to the deaf community. The CODA community and the disabled community. This is our moment. To my mom, dad and brother Mark they aren't here today but I did it," said Katsur.Advocates say the movie was more than deserving of the win giving viewers insight on life without hearing. Raleigh resident Ben King runs Interpreting Works and is the son of deaf parents. He said the movie struck a chord with him."I can remember how as a young child people would make fun of my parents because they couldn't hear and used sign language. To see the movies and more attention coming to deaf people and children raised deaf-parented and interpreters to society, it's bringing us more into mainstream," said King.King told ABC11 that this Oscar win opens the door for other people with different abilities.