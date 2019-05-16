uncc shooting

Riley Howell, Charlotte college student who died confronting gunman, awarded Civilian Medal of Valor

A North Carolina police department has honored a college student who was killed when a gunman opened fire inside a classroom.

News outlets report the family of UNC Charlotte student Riley Howell was awarded the Civilian Medal of Valor posthumously on Wednesday from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Howell's parents, siblings and girlfriend accepted the award on his behalf and received a standing ovation.

The 21-year-old Howell was shot while tackling the shooter who is accused of killing him. Howell's move is credited with saving lives. Also killed in the April 30 attack was 19-year-old student Ellis R. Parlier. Four other students were wounded.

Police charged 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell with two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of first-degree attempted murder and other offenses in the shooting.

UNC Charlotte shooting coverage

Students killed in UNC Charlotte shooting will receive Degrees in Memoriam

UNC Charlotte student killed while confronting gunman gets hero's send-off

UNC Charlotte student killed while fighting shooter to be buried with full military honors

'There is a shooter on UNC Charlotte campus:' 911 calls reveal fear after UNCC gunfire
