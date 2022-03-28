Common Ground Spirits encourage unity, human connection with sustainable spirits

LIVERMORE, Calif. -- Common Ground Spirits is building connection and community one cocktail at a time. And for owners Julian Peebles and Tory Brown, it's more than spirits, it's a mindset.
Peebles and Brown are coworkers turned lifelong friends dedicated to cultivating artisanal spirits that unite. They launched Common Ground Spirits in 2020 and began creating gin and bourbon expressions from local California bounty.
"Common Ground Spirits was founded during a time that the country seemed very divided," explained Peebles. "If we could all find common ground and learn to have a conversation with somebody, learn to get to know them for who they are, learn more about them, then this world would be a better place."
The company currently has two gin expressions: "Black Currant & Thyme" and "Basil & Elderflower." Both incorporate hand-selected blends of the finest botanicals.
"Our gin is a contemporary gin, which means it's not juniper forward," said Brown. "And it is drinkable neat or over ice, as well as with your favorite cocktail."
The best friends were intentional with the label, which embodies human connection and solidarity.
"This is a backward C and a G, you'll see that it's kind of interwoven together," described Peebles. "That represents the interconnection that we all have together."
He added, "We all have feelings, we all have thoughts and emotions. If we could all take the time to sit down and have a conversation and talk to somebody about who they are, what they represent, we might just learn something."
With 46 placements and counting, Brown and Peebles continue to expand Common Ground Spirits throughout California and mentor those interested in the industry along the way.
"If you have a passion for something, that's your drive," said Brown. "It drove us to what we're doing right now."
For more information, visit here and follow @commongroundspirits on Instagram.
