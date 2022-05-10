Society

Charity group builds accessibility ramp for Hoke County 15-year-old

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina charity group worked together to make a huge difference in the life of a Hoke County 15-year-old.

Community Comes First gathered volunteers Tuesday to start construction on a ramp for the teen who uses a wheelchair.

"It means a lot, because that way we don't have to push him to the door, take him out the wheelchair and then tote him down the steps," the teen's guardian Mary Leak said.

Community Comes First said it has more than 50 other families waiting for a ramp. The group has the ramps, but they don't yet have the manpower to install them.

"We're open for volunteers," Michael Sessoms with Community Comes First said. "We have ramps, but (it's) going to be a while getting to, because we don't have enough skilled volunteers to go and build them."

Anyone willing and able to help out should call Randy Lewis with Community Comes First at 910-301-0079.
