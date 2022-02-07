Community & Events

Non-profit 100 Black Men of the Triangle East, host a donation drive Saturday to help community

Local non-profit host a donation drive Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 100 Black Men of the Triangle East spent part of their Saturday at the New Bern Transitional House in Raleigh. The organization is a non-profit that helps improve the lives of black youth in North Carolina.

The organization was collecting donations such as non-perishable foods, toiletries and winter clothing to help people in their community.

"Realize that there's a group like this out here serving the community and figure out ways that you can also serve because it's not just about our personal benefit it's about what we can do to help others," said Nate Branscomb.
