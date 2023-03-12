'It's been huge': Hayti Heritage Film Festival wraps up in Durham

A week-long celebration of black talent, voices and stories came to an end on Saturday.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A week-long celebration of black talent, voices and stories came to an end on Saturday when the Hayti Film Festival wrapped up in Durham.

"I think it's been huge," festival co-director Tyra Dixon said. "Especially for filmmakers who haven't been able to show their work."

The festival made a post-pandemic comeback with films like "Terri," which follow the story of a couple trying to reconnect after loss, showcased to others.

"I love the resurgence that we have right now," film producer Tatiana Johnson said. "Black filmmakers, black creatives, I would just say keep leaving that door open for one another. Being open minded of different stories that haven't been told before."

From March 6 to 11, storytellers had the chance to share their work with current and aspiring filmmakers.

"When you see the filmmakers coming in and they're hungry, and they're excited, they're just here for everything," Dixon said. "They sit through other people's films. They are cheerleaders and they make new friends. It reminds us as filmmakers what it was like when we started."

Ebonee Alston drove from Louisburg to volunteer at the festival for the first time. She shared what the opportunity meant to her as an aspiring filmmaker and documentarian.

"It feels hard to find those places to be, especially when you're just starting out," Alston said. "So to see a whole community willing to share that with you is very amazing. It's nice to see the community spread the value of what documentaries are and get more education on it."

The Hayti Film Festival is year-round with this year's theme, "We Carry Them With Us," honoring ancestors who paved the way for future black storytellers.