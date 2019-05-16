RALEIGH (WTVD) -- It's time to go red for heart disease!
The annual Go Red For Women Luncheon is May 17 at Raleigh Marriott Crabtree Valley.
All the money raised goes to women-focused research and education to combat heart disease.
You can click here for more information.
2019 Go Red for Women Luncheon to take place in Raleigh
ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
ABC11 TOGETHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News