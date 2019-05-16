abc11 together

2019 Go Red for Women Luncheon to take place in Raleigh

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- It's time to go red for heart disease!

The annual Go Red For Women Luncheon is May 17 at Raleigh Marriott Crabtree Valley.

All the money raised goes to women-focused research and education to combat heart disease.

You can click here for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighabc11 togetherheart diseaseraleigh news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Got to be NC Festival
ABC11 Together Perspectives for May 12, 2019
ABC11 anchor helps find home for kitten found by viewer
Military spouses honored with giveaway ahead of Mother's Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman mourns loss of son and boyfriend who got caught in rip current
Police: Woman 'panics' while trying to park, drives into ravine
$26,000 'clerical error' keeps Durham mother from buying home
Raleigh man charged with DWI after driving onto in-use soccer field
Road reopened after work crew hit gas line in Smithfield
Concerns raised over Chatham Co. probation officer's ties to Confederate group
College student who died confronting gunman honored
Show More
Baby in 'grave condition' after being cut from dead mother's womb
Elementary students hit by teen driver passing school bus
Child and man die after getting caught in Atlantic Beach rip current
Signs of Summer: Inspectors begin to check Wake County swimming pools
'Game of Thrones' fans sign petition to remake final season
More TOP STORIES News