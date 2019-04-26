abc11 together

2019 Green Home Tour comes to the Triangle for the next two weekends

By Elizabeth Harris
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The 2019 Spring Green Home Tour will be in the Triangle for the next two weekends!

The tour offers a chance to see newly remodeled homes made from systems and products that are considered top of the line when it comes to energy efficiency.

About half of the homes on the tour are for sale.

The Green Home Tour is completely free, and allows you to immerse yourself in the homes.

Home locations and other information can be viewed here.
