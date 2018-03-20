44th annual Crop Walk in Durham

On Sunday, March 25, thousands of people will walk through Durham in an effort to end hunger.The 44th annual Crop Walk starts at 2:30 p.m. in front of the Duke Chapel.Last year, the walk raised nearly $150,000, and this year's goal is $170,000.About 20 percent of that money will stay right here in Durham to support food pantries and other agencies.This year's theme is peace, love, and respect for everyone.ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of Crop Walk.For more information click