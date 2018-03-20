COMMUNITY & EVENTS

44th annual Crop Walk in Durham

EMBED </>More Videos

The 44th Annual Durham Crop Hunger Walk is Sunday, March 25 in the Bull City.

DURHAM, NC --
On Sunday, March 25, thousands of people will walk through Durham in an effort to end hunger.

The 44th annual Crop Walk starts at 2:30 p.m. in front of the Duke Chapel.

Last year, the walk raised nearly $150,000, and this year's goal is $170,000.

About 20 percent of that money will stay right here in Durham to support food pantries and other agencies.

This year's theme is peace, love, and respect for everyone.

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of Crop Walk.

For more information click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventshungereventsDurhamDurham County
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Toy delivery brings smiles to the kids at Duke Children's
Lazy Daze
Ovarian Cancer Walk
Acrobats fly high over ice at PNC Arena for Cirque du Soleil
Help Durham kids in need of school supplies on Saturday
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Show More
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
More News