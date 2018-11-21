All night cook-a-thon underway for Durham Rescue Mission Thanksgiving

The annual all-night Thanksgiving cook-a-thon is underway at ⁦@RescueDurham⁩ pic.twitter.com/xcytkIQMOC — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) November 22, 2018

That 30-pound turkey is the biggest one smoking right now at Durham Rescue Mission. They’ll all be ready come tomorrow’s Thanksgiving feast for needy families. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/gzvgmzFOXP — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) November 22, 2018

That familiar enticing smell of smoked goodness wafting over Alston Avenue and Main Street means Thanksgiving dinner is cooking at the Durham Rescue Mission.For the 44th year, the Mission is hosting its Community Thanksgiving Dinner for homeless or needy families.In the hours before the event begins at noon Thursday, volunteers from local churches prepared 65 turkeys and 200 pounds of pork ribs on giant smokers in the parking lot of the Mission.More than 500 volunteers will be on hand Thursday or the feast that includes all the trimmings, plus plenty of giveaways for the families who come."It's just giving back - coming down and talking to some of the people that live here kind of helps you understand that this is just a circumstance that they found themselves in," said Jim Matthews, a volunteer chef from Summit Church. "And it's just a way to give back and help this community."Durham Rescue Mission's Community Thanksgiving runs from noon until 2 p.m. All are invited.The Durham Rescue Mission is at 1201 E. Main St.