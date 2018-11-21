ABC11 TOGETHER

All night cook-a-thon underway for Durham Rescue Mission Thanksgiving

Durham Rescue Mission cooks all night in a years-long Thanksgiving tradition.

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
That familiar enticing smell of smoked goodness wafting over Alston Avenue and Main Street means Thanksgiving dinner is cooking at the Durham Rescue Mission.

For the 44th year, the Mission is hosting its Community Thanksgiving Dinner for homeless or needy families.

In the hours before the event begins at noon Thursday, volunteers from local churches prepared 65 turkeys and 200 pounds of pork ribs on giant smokers in the parking lot of the Mission.



More than 500 volunteers will be on hand Thursday or the feast that includes all the trimmings, plus plenty of giveaways for the families who come.

"It's just giving back - coming down and talking to some of the people that live here kind of helps you understand that this is just a circumstance that they found themselves in," said Jim Matthews, a volunteer chef from Summit Church. "And it's just a way to give back and help this community."



Durham Rescue Mission's Community Thanksgiving runs from noon until 2 p.m. All are invited.

The Durham Rescue Mission is at 1201 E. Main St.
