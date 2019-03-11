Angus Barn, O-Ku win top honors at Toast to the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The winners have been crowned in the 33rd annual Toast to the Triangle restaurant competition.A famous Raleigh institution and a downtown newcomer took the top honors at the food tasting event benefitting the Tammy Lynn Center for Developmental Disabilities.A panel of judges weighed in on the 16 restaurants and awarded the coveted first place honor to the Angus Barn for their famous ribs and chocolate chess pie.The judges awarded second place to the newly opened Oak Steakhouse in Raleigh for its housemade beef and cheddar sausage on brioche, and third place to O-Ku in Raleigh for poke made with tuna, salmon, squid, seaweed salad cucumber and mango.The O-ku poke also won the People's Choice award for best restaurant.Other winners in the People's Choice category include Raleigh's Trophy Brewing for Best Brewery and Jones von Drehle, from the town of Thurmond, for best winery.The Haymaker, a downtown Raleigh cocktail bar known for its vintage-style decor, won the award for best booth display.ABC11 Together sponsored the annual fundraiser at the McKimmon Center on the NC State campus.