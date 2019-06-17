abc11 together

Beyond: The Film Festival

Cary (WTVD) -- The Town of Cary is hosting the second annual "Beyond: The Film Festival".

It starts Wednesday in the Downtown Park with a free screening of Captain Marvel.

Tickets are still available for events the rest of the week. Individual tickets are $9 or you can by a pass for all the films and the parties for the entire weekend for $60.

ABC11 is a proud sponsor.More information here.
