Cameron Village celebrates 70th birthday with a big weekend party

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cameron Village is celebrating its 70th birthday with a big party this weekend.From Saturday, Oct. 12 until Oct. 19 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. the celebration will have daily activities and merchant promotions.The theme of the celebration being "Come play with us," built around ten custom designed pianos, painted by local artists, including giant piano stairs outside Cantina 18.You will hear local musicians showing off their skills, including children from the Community Music School of Raleigh.The 70th-anniversary celebration will also take over the sidewalks of Cameron Village with games like hopscotch, Twister, hula hoops, and ping pong tables."For 70 years our guests have shopped at Cameron Village and most see shopping as a form of play," said Cameron Village Merchants Association Executive Director Pat Boyle. "We invite the community to come celebrate our birthday with us. Let's have fun and enjoy all forms of play," Boyle says.Cameron Village opened in 1949 and considers itself the first shopping center between Atlanta and Washington, D.C.