vigil

'Black Women Matter': Candlelight vigil held in downtown Fayetteville for Breonna Taylor, FPD joins in solidarity

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Community members and police officers came together in downtown Fayetteville to honor the life of Breonna Taylor on Thursday evening.

"The Ville's Voice", a local social activist group, organized a candlelight vigil along Hay Street, near the downtown roundabout.



Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins and other officers joined the group by lighting candles around a poster saying, "Say Her Name" and "Breonna". A little more than a dozen people made their way to the vigil. Some individuals held signs that read "Black Women Matter" and "No Justice, No Peace".


Eyewitness News spoke to one organizer who told us she's angry that a grand jury did not indict any officers in the death of Taylor. She told ABC 11 this about honoring the 26-year-old's short life and demanding change.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfayettevillerace relationsfayetteville police departmentvigilfayetteville news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VIGIL
2nd person charged in connection with shooting death of Cannon Hinnant
Loved ones remember Cary father shot, killed while on walk
Vigil celebrates lives of children swept away in Smithfield flood
Murdered Fort Bragg soldier laid to rest in SoCal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shootings in Durham up nearly 60% compared to this time last year
LATEST: DPS to continue with 'Plan C' for remainder of semester
Raleigh man describes his near-death battle with COVID-19
Cary man found dead in SC, deputies looking for answers
Some Johnston Co. students could return to school next week
Durham Breonna Taylor protest hijacked by white rioters, mayor says
Trump lays out vision for America First Healthcare Plan
Show More
Why there's no longer an early voting site in downtown Raleigh
Why this Wake County mom's LinkedIn headshot went viral
Durham group promotes Census participation via social media
UNC-CH may delay start of spring semester
Kenosha shooter's defense portrays him as 'American patriot'
More TOP STORIES News