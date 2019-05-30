Caregivers Summit to take place in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Caring for a loved one can be challenging, and being the primary caregiver can often be overwhelming.That's why Guiding Lights will be offering its Caregivers Summit on June 6 at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel and Convention Center in Durham.According to the event's website, the Caregivers Summit aims to "provide respite, resolution, and resources as you navigate life's transitions."Lunch will be provided but registration is required online.You can