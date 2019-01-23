COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Carolina Hurricanes search for musical act to perform at March game

The Carolina Hurricanes are looking for a musical act to perform at their March 1 game against the St. Louis Blues.

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Attention musicians and singers!

"About three years ago we started our homegrown series and it received a lot of good attention," explained Jon Chase, VP of Community Outreach and Executive Director of the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation. "We were able to highlight local artists, local designers, and bands as well. Because of the good feedback, we decided to expand on our live music presence this year so we added six additional dates."

Chase said anyone can apply. "We are open to everything. We have had individual performers, full bands, acoustic, we are open to everything!" Chase said.

The winning act will perform on a stage in section 229 during the first and second intermissions for between four and eight minutes. The performance is paid.

"The individual or band we select does get an appearance fee. Also, we put them in a suite for the game with friends and family with food and beverages. Overall, its a good package and opportunity for a local individual or a group," said Chase.
