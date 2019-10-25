Community & Events

Cary student crowned Miss Teen World America 2019

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary Academy senior, Madison Walker, is the newly crowned Miss Teen World America 2019.

"I was very shocked when it first happened," Madison Walker said. "I didn't believe it. It didn't really hit me until probably last night actually. My family threw me a surprise party with all my friends, which was amazing, and it didn't really hit me until last night."



Walker won the state title at Miss World North Carolina teen competition in Fayetteville in July.

She was crowned the national winner during an October competition in Las Vegas.

One of the unique components for Miss World is the Beauty With a Purpose Project, a non-profit organization that works closely with the beauty pageant.

"My Beauty With A Purpose Project is ACTIVE, live healthy be happy," Walker explained. "ACTIVE stands for advice, connect, talk, identify, value and encourage. With my project, I've gone around to all different schools and talked to people of all different ages about how to live a healthier life. I believe if you focus on your overall physical and mental health to gain confidence in yourself you will live a happier life."

Walker will attend the Miss World Competition in London in December then travel to Ireland for a photoshoot with sponsor R&R Fitness. She will also receive a college scholarship with her title.
