DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --A coding class for young women was held Saturday morning by Black Girls Code and Microsoft at the Streets at Southpoint.
The free, two-hour introductory course was held at the Microsoft store for young women ages 10-13 who are interested in coding.
According to the event's page, the class aimed to help the students "understand more about how the opportunities computer science and coding open up for them."
The students used block coding in MakeCode Arcade to create their own video game.