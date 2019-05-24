abc11 together

Community Health Coalition Celebrating 30 Years

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
DURHAM (WTVD) -- The Community Health Coalition in Durham is on a mission to eradicate health disparities and achieve health equality in the Bull City and across North Carolina.

They're holding a banquet on Thursday, May 30th to celebrate their 30th anniversary. The banquet and annual meeting will take place at the Durham Convention Center from 5:30pm to 8:30pm.

Click here for more information
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshealthabc11 togetherhealth care
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
ABC11 Together: Volunteers help fill summer food gap for Triangle families
Pine Forest High School senior starts food bank to help defeat hunger
Gold Star wife who beat cancer opens wig shop in Fayetteville
Group drives from Texas to deliver relief to Florence survivors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial Day 2019: Rip current forecast at North Carolina beaches
14-year-old accepted to college
Police K-9 dies while chasing suspect in 90-degree heat
2 people attacked by pit bull in Raleigh, charges possible for owner
Wrongly-convicted man released from prison after more than 40 years
Bill collectors could soon be calling and texting you
Groundbreaking vet technology available at Raleigh animal hospital
Show More
Woman relieved after 'brain tumor' turns out to be parasite
Driver known for STAYUMBL plate taken to jail
Fayetteville store clerk killed was expectant father, family says
Fla. man arrested after crashing beach wedding
North Carolina's newest residents: Armadillos
More TOP STORIES News