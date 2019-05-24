Community Health Coalition Celebrating 30 Years

DURHAM (WTVD) -- The Community Health Coalition in Durham is on a mission to eradicate health disparities and achieve health equality in the Bull City and across North Carolina.
They're holding a banquet on Thursday, May 30th to celebrate their 30th anniversary. The banquet and annual meeting will take place at the Durham Convention Center from 5:30pm to 8:30pm.
