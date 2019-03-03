Community & Events

Dolly Parton visits Marbles Kids Museum in Raleigh for Smart Start 25th Anniversary Gala

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Dolly Parton visited Marbles Kids Museum Saturday afternoon for the Smart Start 25th Anniversary Gala.

Parton gave a special presentation and performance to celebrate the statewide expansion of her Imagination Library.


Parton's Imagination Library is an early literacy program for children that's getting rolled out state-wide.

According to Parton's website, the NC General Assembly approved $3.5 million for the first year and $7 million for the second year for Smart Start to administer the Imagination Library across NC.
