Donations still needed months after Hurricane Florence

The waters of Florence have long since receded but help is still needed.

By
The North Carolina Dogs and Cats Disaster Relief Center said they are dangerously low on supplies and as the holiday season gets closer, much is needed.

"There is a tremendous need," Barbara Leedy, with N.C. Dogs and Cats Disaster Relief said. "A lot of people lost their jobs. Lost their house. They had so much debt they had to ensure that they couldn't afford to feed their dogs and cats."


The center has already collected over a quarter million pounds of pet food and supplies. The biggest need now is dog food, cat food, and kitty litter.

Donations are accepted Thursday and Friday from 12 p.m.- 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at 21 Park Drive, Research Triangle Park.
