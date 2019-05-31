Community & Events

Dozens of chicken owners open doors for visitors for Tour D' Coop to benefit Urban Ministries

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh's annual chicken coop tour, the Tour D' Coop, will begin on Saturday.

About two dozen homes will open their yards to visitors to see their chicken coops and learn about what it takes to raise them from owners.

"If people are thinking about getting chickens, they get to come and ask questions and they get to ask questions from people like us who've had them for nine or 10 years. Like how to make them the most efficient or how do you keep them safe," explained Heather Eberhardt, house number 12 on the tour.

Tickets for the family-friendly event will benefit Urban Ministries of Wake County.

"Urban Ministries, they help the homeless, the hungry and people that can't afford health care," Eberhardt said. "It's an amazing organization and what a cool thing to put together! They came up with this concept and this became their annual fundraiser."

Chickens aren't the only thing visitors will find on the tour. Beehives, gorgeous gardens, pet pigs and goats, are also at many of the homes.

In addition, food trucks, live music, and chicken coop vendors will be along the tour route.

Tickets are $20 for individuals and $30 for groups and can be purchased and printed online here or in person at the following locations:

2019 ticket locations:

(Tickets only available at these sites on June 1, 2019)

1. Seaboard Ace Hardware- 802 Semart Dr #112

2. Hollywood Feed (next to Whole Foods Cary)

3. Avian and Exotic Animal Care, 8711 Fidelity Blvd

The Tour D' Coop is Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
