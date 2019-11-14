Durham Macy's employees build play set for young girl with leukemia

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A sweet surprise for a well-deserving 7-year-old."I felt like I was being cared about all the time," Emmalyn McCall said.Emmalyn is battling leukemia, but this day was not about her sickness. It was about fun."We always say play defeats cancer, so if they can be out here playing then they're not thinking about what's going on in the hospital," said Geri Starr, Roc Solid Foundation.On Thursday morning, the Macy's parking lot in Durham looked more like a construction site.Macy's employees stepped away from the hustle and bustle of the store and into the cold temperatures to lend a helping hand."We can take time to get away from the hectic craziness and come out and really support Emma," said Macy's manager Christine Scherrer. "It really makes us feel special."A special moment for Emmalyn and for the volunteers who left words of encouragement so she can look back and remember how much she's loved.Emmalyn's birthday is also about a month away on December 11, so the play set will be set up in her backyard just in time for the celebration.