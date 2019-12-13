'Those dreams are coming true:' Falcon Children's Home hosts annual Christmas party for children

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Christmas came early for at least 111 foster children who live at the Falcon Children's Home and another facility in South Carolina.On Thursday night, hundreds gathered inside the Round-A-Bout Skating Rink for the annual Christmas party that allows community organizations to sponsor each child."The children here tonight at the skate party don't have families to celebrate with," said Brooke Autry, with the Falcon Children's Home. "What we do is we allow people from the community to sponsor these children and stand in as family members."Precious Jackson has lived at the children's home for three years. Many of the children have been taken out of their homes because of abuse or neglect, but all that is forgotten about for at least one night."There's been a few couple years when I've been at the house an didn't have nothing. It was either Christmas presents, light bills or food on the table. You choose," said Jackson.Joe Dorman sponsored Jackson and three other kids this year. His family purchased mostly everything on the children's list."It's a lot, but worth every bit of it to see those smiling kids. It's really a big deal," said Dorman.This tradition has been going strong for 17 years. Organizers said it's an amazing experience to watch many come together to give foster children the gift of Christmas."It's something they dreamed of having their entire life and they never imagined they'd get it. Tonight, those dreams are coming true," said Autry.