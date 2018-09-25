Fayetteville Red Cross distribution center helps those affected by Florence

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --An old warehouse in Fayetteville was transformed into a Red Cross distribution center - a full-scale operation that popped up in a matter of days.
"We've got a warehouse here where we're bringing in stuff in large bulk commodities," said Phil Harris, Red Cross.
"We've got rakes and shovels in here. Buckets for clean up," Harris said.
Bulk supplies were dropped off at the warehouse. Volunteers work around the clock, pack up the supplies, put them on trucks, and take them to Red Cross sites in areas affected by Hurricane Florence.
"People come up and they're grateful for what we're doing and for being there and for the supplies we're giving them and the meals we're providing," said Patty Elbin, volunteer.
The Red Cross has about 3,000 volunteers from around the country on the ground helping in the recovery efforts. Elbin came to North Carolina from Oregon.
"We saw that there were a lot of people who were going to be in a lot of pain and a lot of hurt in a bad place. And we wanted to be there to help," Elbin said.
So far, the Red Cross has distributed more than 45,000 relief items in North Carolina and it says it's just getting started.
If you want to get involved, the Red Cross is still looking for monetary donations to make sure they can continue distributing supplies. You can go to their website redcross.org, calling 1- 800-RED CROSS or texting the word FLORENCE to 90999 to make a $10 donation.