Fayetteville welcomes Christmas with A Dickens Holiday

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville's historic downtown Hay Street transformed into a Victorian-themed wonderland on Friday.

The smell of hot cider and gingerbread filled the air as people strolled the scene and partook in festive activities.

"It's great. You meet people and everything. The horses, smiles, and good," said Fayetteville resident Arlene Allen.

Local vendors lined the streets for a Dickens Holiday. It's the 20th year that the Arts Council has hosted this Christmas celebration.

"We just finished in the snow globe which was really fun. First time we went in. As you can see we are covered in white," said Brittany Horne.

There are plenty of family friendly activities to do and things to see, including horse-drawn carriages. The holiday decor is certain to get you in the mood.

"Everyone downtown is smiling. Not just here at Father Christmas, but at the cider house and all the shops. It's such a joyous time," said Greg Weber, president of the Fayetteville Arts Council.

By day, it's a unique shopping experience. By night, spectators descended upon historic Hay Street with candles lit as Mayor Mitch Colvin sent holiday greetings. A Dickens Holiday wouldn't be without the miserable Ebenezer Scrooge.

"Christmas is a humbug! Bah humbug," Scrooge said.

But even his cold heart was no match for the warm Christmas spirit that is a Dickens Holiday.
