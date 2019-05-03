Community & Events

Fuquay-Varina police officer's generous act stuns family

EMBED <>More Videos

A Fuquay-Varina police officer went above and beyond the call of duty in helping a teenage crime victim.

By
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fuquay-Varina police officer went above and beyond the call of duty in helping a teenage crime victim.

Officer Chad Williford responded to a call about a stolen bike in April. After hearing from the family about how the loss of the bike had impacted the young man, Williford went out and bought Sean a new bike.

He returned an hour after talking to the family and gave Sean the new bike.



"Our department is really big on community policing," Williford said to ABC11. "I believe that one impact like that can help ten-fold in the future. If you get them young, they'll be more likely to respect you, and come and ask you for help later on down the road."

Officer Williford was named "Employee of the Month" for his actions.

Sean's family said they are overwhelmed by Officer Williford's generosity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfuquay-varinagood newsbikespolice
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
North Carolina lawyer Cheslie Kryst named Miss USA 2019
Congress hears bill named after fatally misdiagnosed Bragg soldier
Ford vs. Chevy argument ends with gunshots over Easter dinner
Barbara Gibbs, Big Weather make Sur la Table specialty meal
After teachers rally, educators get a lesson in doctored photos
Raleigh area at low risk for severe weather Saturday
12-year-old shot inside Burlington home
Show More
Cardinal Gibbons student's fatal crash ruled a suicide
Florida teens stranded in ocean rescued by 'Amen' boat
Don't let these wedding woes ruin your special day
Man dies after being hit by car in North Raleigh
Public exposed to asbestos at site of deadly Durham natural gas explosion
More TOP STORIES News