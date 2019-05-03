Fuquay-Varina police officer's generous act stuns family

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fuquay-Varina police officer went above and beyond the call of duty in helping a teenage crime victim.Officer Chad Williford responded to a call about a stolen bike in April. After hearing from the family about how the loss of the bike had impacted the young man, Williford went out and bought Sean a new bike.He returned an hour after talking to the family and gave Sean the new bike."Our department is really big on community policing," Williford said to ABC11. "I believe that one impact like that can help ten-fold in the future. If you get them young, they'll be more likely to respect you, and come and ask you for help later on down the road."Officer Williford was named "Employee of the Month" for his actions.Sean's family said they are overwhelmed by Officer Williford's generosity.