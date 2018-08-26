COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Goodyear blimp comes to Fayetteville

Goodyear's blimp "Wingfoot One"

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Goodyear manufacturing plant in Fayetteville will be hosting Goodyear's blimp "Wingfoot One" starting Monday afternoon.

Weather permitting, people will have an opportunity to see the blimp parked in front of the Goodyear plant located at 6650 Ramsey Street.


The blimp will be coming to Fayetteville after visiting a plant in Danville, Virginia.

Goodyear-Fayetteville employees will also get an opportunity to ride the blimp on Tuesday.

The blimp will leave Fayetteville on August 30 and make its way to Orlando, Florida, where it will provide aerial coverage for the Alabama vs. Louisville college football game on Sept. 1.

The game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. EST kickoff on ABC11.
