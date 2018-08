Starting May 18 and running through Sunday, May 20, the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh will be filled with all things North Carolina.The Got To Be NC Festival features food, companies, breweries, wineries and arts and crafts, all from here in the state.Friday: Noon - 10 p.m.Saturday: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.Sunday: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.Admission and parking at the State Fairgrounds is free.