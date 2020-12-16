Raleigh's Helping Hand Mission needs heaters, coats and hats ahead of winter weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Helping Hand Mission in Raleigh is getting ready for colder temperatures by calling on the community for donations.The Raleigh charity is working to replenish its supply of heaters, coats, sweaters and hats.Executive director Sylvia Wiggins said the mission can't keep up with the demand for heaters.Mission staff will be on hand to collect the winter weather items all season long at their location on 623 Rock Quarry Road.The Helping Hand Mission distributes clothing and food to people in need in Raleigh. The charity also works to help train the unemployed and help them find jobs, so they can become self-sufficient. The mission also provides relief and support to fire victims.