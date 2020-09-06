reunion

Hillside High School celebrates Class of 1970's 50th reunion with car parade

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Since COVID-19 canceled the original celebration for Hillside High School Class of 1970's 50th reunion, alumni held a "praise parade" down Fayetteville Street to the high school.

Mayor Steve Schewel and others addressed the group.

Hillside High School's Class of 1970 was the last graduating class with a non-integrated student body.

