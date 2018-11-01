COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Hope Mills Middle dedicates football field to mentor, coach 2 years after death

Michael Burks coached football for many years.

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) --
Hope Mills Middle School officials knew the Thursday afternoon football game would draw dozens back to its football field.

It's the same field Michael Burks coached football on for many years and two years after his death, his memory lives on.

Family members, close friends, former colleagues, and students gathered as the football field was dedicated to Coach Michael Burks.



The initials MKB are now painted in Viking colors near the field itself and a dedication sign flies under the scoreboard.

"It means a lot. Being here and thinking about what it meant for me and the many others on behalf of his name. It's awesome. He put a lot of time into a lot of knucklehead students like myself," said former football player Timmy McCall. "I was unable to make it to his funeral and figured, I could at least come out to the memorial as they name the field after him."

During halftime, former staffers announced the field's new name. As football players, spectators, former students and family of Michael Burks looked on, the impact he left on so many was apparent.

"I miss him so much," said former student Danielle Novak. "I'm here to represent Coach Burks. He was like a father to me."
