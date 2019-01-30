COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Ice Castles closes due to extreme cold in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

EMBED </>More Videos

Ice Castles are transforming Lake Geneva, Wisconsin into a frozen fantasyland this winter.

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. --
Ice Castles are transforming Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, into a frozen fantasyland this winter. But apparently, even an attraction built entirely of ice can get too cold.

Ice Castles announced it will temporarily close on Wednesday, January 30, due to the dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills.

Those who had already purchased tickets for Wednesday received an email and text message Monday afternoon notifying them of the weather-related closure, the attraction said in a press release. Ticket holders received a refund and have been given the opportunity to reschedule their visit.

WATCH: Ice Castles now open in Lake Geneva

EMBED More News Videos

With towers climbing toward the skies, a massive ice castle defends the shores of Geneva Lake this winter.



The life-size frozen playgrounds are created entirely by hand and opened to the public last week.

Artisans grow 10,000 icicles each day and arrange them throughout the ice castles to provide a framework before spraying them with water. Over time, the icicles just get absorbed into the rest of the ice.

Each ice castle is made up of one giant piece of ice that weighs more than 25,000,000 pounds and takes up a little over an acre. Color-changing LED lights are embedded within the ice to illuminate the castles at night and twinkle to music.

The winter wonderland includes ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, and towering ice formations.

This year, Ice Castles are being installed in five other locations across North America: Midway, Utah; Dillon, Colorado; Stillwater, Minnesota; Lincoln, New Hampshire; and Edmonton, Canada.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit icecastles.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventswintericefun stuffu.s. & worldWisconsin
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
From Groundhog Day to Black History Month, things to do this weekend
Middle school students win big at Future City Competition at NCSU
African American Cultural Celebration fills NC Museum of History
#NCAT and other trends, according to Raleigh's 348K tweets this week
More Community & Events
Top Stories
No injuries reported for 6 children on crashed Wake County school bus
Central North Carolina wakes up to freezing temps, slick patches
One person found dead in Raleigh apartment fire
From Groundhog Day to Black History Month, things to do this weekend
Watch: Rail crews in Chicago use fire to fix frozen, broken tracks
Short shorts, bare midriffs could soon be OK under Wake Schools dress-code changes
Tips to for working outside in cold temperatures
Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber
Show More
Lawsuit alleges sex scandal at Duke-run camp for chronically ill children
Restaurant donates 1/2 of proceeds to Officer Ainsworth
Israeli scientists say cancer cure close; doctors here are skeptical
How kids can fly for free on Frontier Airlines
Woman says Burger King employee who raped her was inmate on work release
More News