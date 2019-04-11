Community & Events

Inaugural Raleigh event for moms, MOMentum Conference, set for weekend

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A first of its kind conference just for moms will be held in Raleigh April 12 - 13. It's called the 'MOMentum' conference and it's being put on by the creator of 'Mom Redefined,' an empowerment and networking group in the Triangle to build, encourage, and cultivate moms to chase their dreams and create what they wish existed.

The Momentum Conference begins with a moms lounge meetup and a full conference day Saturday, April 13 at the Sheraton on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh.

"It's jam-packed with panel discussions, we have some celebrity keynote panelists as well some fashion shows, some networking opportunities and there are some mom-owned vendors there as well so we'll get to do our favorite thing, shop and just have fun with no children," explained Gerrika Bunche, the creator of Mom Redefined.

"Being a mom is not easy and that's the reason why I'm doing the conference," Bunche said. "My main goal is to encourage moms to chase their dreams as hard as they chase their kids."

Tickets are needed for the conference. Click here for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighmotherhoodmoms on the moveevents
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News