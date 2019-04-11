Inaugural Raleigh event for moms, MOMentum Conference, set for weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A first of its kind conference just for moms will be held in Raleigh April 12 - 13. It's called the 'MOMentum' conference and it's being put on by the creator of 'Mom Redefined,' an empowerment and networking group in the Triangle to build, encourage, and cultivate moms to chase their dreams and create what they wish existed.
The Momentum Conference begins with a moms lounge meetup and a full conference day Saturday, April 13 at the Sheraton on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh.
"It's jam-packed with panel discussions, we have some celebrity keynote panelists as well some fashion shows, some networking opportunities and there are some mom-owned vendors there as well so we'll get to do our favorite thing, shop and just have fun with no children," explained Gerrika Bunche, the creator of Mom Redefined.
"Being a mom is not easy and that's the reason why I'm doing the conference," Bunche said. "My main goal is to encourage moms to chase their dreams as hard as they chase their kids."
Tickets are needed for the conference. Click here for more information.
